TPI Composites (TPIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPI Composites Trading Down 6.8 %

TPIC stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.03. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

