Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.44 and last traded at $42.33. 20,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 64,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

