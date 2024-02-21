Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.55

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 1372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $519.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40.

Get Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPYP. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the first quarter worth about $220,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.