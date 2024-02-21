Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Toll Brothers updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.250-13.750 EPS.
Toll Brothers Stock Up 4.8 %
TOL stock opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78.
Toll Brothers Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL
Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers
In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Toll Brothers
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.