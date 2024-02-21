Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Toll Brothers updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.250-13.750 EPS.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 4.8 %

TOL stock opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

