Time Finance (LON:TIME) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.80

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 41.80 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.53), with a volume of 385086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.48).

Time Finance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of £38.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,037.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.83.

About Time Finance

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

