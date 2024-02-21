Thryv (THRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thryv Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Thryv has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73.

Get Thryv alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Thryv by 70.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Thryv by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Thryv by 117.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Thryv in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Thryv in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Thryv

About Thryv

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.