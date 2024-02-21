The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $8.88 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $189.45 on Monday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 109.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

