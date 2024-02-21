The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,865 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.15% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $74,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,095. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $161.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

