The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.5 million-$74.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.8 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on HCKT. StockNews.com upgraded The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group Stock Up 10.8 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Hackett Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.