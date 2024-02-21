The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.5 million-$74.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.8 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCKT. StockNews.com upgraded The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The Hackett Group stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. 136,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,832. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $691.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

