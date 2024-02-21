The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Insider Anne Brennan Acquires 11,500 Shares

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Free Report) insider Anne Brennan purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.46 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of A$51,290.00 ($33,522.88).
The GPT Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.78.
About The GPT Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The GPT Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
Receive News & Ratings for The GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.