The Goldman Sachs Group Raises SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $28.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SentinelOne Stock Down 9.6 %

NYSE:S traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. 6,314,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,771. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.70.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $61,089.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 455,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $61,089.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,181,878 shares of company stock valued at $27,988,063 over the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

