The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target to $38.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPNS. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.11. 45,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,424. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 284.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 785,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 581,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $13,591,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 501.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 132,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after buying an additional 116,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

