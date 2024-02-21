The Buckle, Inc. Stock Climbs 0% Following January Same Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) same-store sales rose 1.8% during the month of January. Buckle’s shares rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Buckle Stock Performance

Buckle Cuts Dividend

BKE stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.23. Buckle has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 288,056 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

