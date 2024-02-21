The Alumasc Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.45 (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Alumasc Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Alumasc Group stock opened at GBX 178.22 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The Alumasc Group has a 1 year low of GBX 132 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.89 ($2.43). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 177.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.15. The firm has a market cap of £64.39 million, a PE ratio of 827.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at The Alumasc Group

In other The Alumasc Group news, insider Simon Dray acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £53,400 ($67,237.47). Insiders own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

Featured Articles

