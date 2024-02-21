Tgs Asa (TGSGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Monday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Tgs Asa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

Further Reading

