TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Price Up 3%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 4,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 15,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 646,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 257,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.