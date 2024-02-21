Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. Buys Shares of 774,970 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 774,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,077,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.