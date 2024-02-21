TerraClassicUSD Hits 1-Day Volume of $24.69 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $259.79 million and approximately $24.69 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00071839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00019367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001880 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,777,252,009 coins and its circulating supply is 8,968,607,678 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

