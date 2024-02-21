Ternium (NYSE:TX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Ternium’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Ternium Price Performance

TX opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32. Ternium has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $45.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 590.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 348,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 787.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 201,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 179,084 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 297,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 167,844 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,540,000. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Featured Articles

