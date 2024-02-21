Ternium (NYSE:TX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Ternium Stock Down 0.5 %

Ternium stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32. Ternium has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

Get Ternium alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 1,971.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ternium in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.