TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Down to $2.37

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.20. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 2,643,710 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.
View Our Latest Report on WULF
TeraWulf Trading Down 4.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.
About TeraWulf
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TeraWulf
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- Stock Average Calculator
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.