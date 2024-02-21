TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Down to $2.37

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.20. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 2,643,710 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

TeraWulf Trading Down 4.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

