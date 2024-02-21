Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Stock Holdings Increased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tenaris by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $1,542,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Tenaris Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TS stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

