Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.100–0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its FY24 guidance to ($1.10)-($0.80) EPS.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. 17,680,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,446. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.63.

View Our Latest Report on Teladoc Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.