Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.83% from the stock’s current price.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,909,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

