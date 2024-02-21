Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. Buys 344,841 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,841 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up 71.4% of Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $200,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after acquiring an additional 78,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 669.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 50,349 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 11.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after acquiring an additional 197,368 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.21. 900,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,081. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $114.64 and a one year high of $248.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.32 and its 200-day moving average is $178.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

