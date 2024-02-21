Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.78

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.78 and last traded at $97.69, with a volume of 196810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 51.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

