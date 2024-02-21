Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $112.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.
TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TRGP
Targa Resources Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Targa Resources
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.