Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $112.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

NYSE TRGP traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $97.67. 1,011,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.