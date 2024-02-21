Talkspace (TALK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TALK opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.16. Talkspace has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

