Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.7% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $124.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,478,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The firm has a market cap of $644.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

