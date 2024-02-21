Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Tactile Systems Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TCMD opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

