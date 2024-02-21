T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR) Shares Acquired by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF accounts for 0.5% of True Wealth Design LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. 3,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,010. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $52.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

