Susquehanna Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $44.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CZR. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.41. 2,354,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,305. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.