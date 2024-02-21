Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Acquired by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,866 shares during the period. Stride comprises about 1.2% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $21,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Stride by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Stride Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Stride stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.12. 292,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,298. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
