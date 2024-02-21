Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stratasys in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stratasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stratasys’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

SSYS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stratasys Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $12.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.34. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 12,707.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

