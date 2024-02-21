StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives C$6.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

