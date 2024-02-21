Stokes Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 542,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 210,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.00. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $90.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

