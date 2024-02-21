StockNews.com Lowers WEX (NYSE:WEX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.08.

WEX opened at $220.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.08. WEX has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $224.61.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in WEX by 131.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

