StockNews.com Lowers LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RAMP. Benchmark boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

RAMP stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -165.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $42.66.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,568,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,074,000 after buying an additional 92,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,741,000 after purchasing an additional 296,586 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,603,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,918,000 after acquiring an additional 224,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in LiveRamp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after acquiring an additional 244,405 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

