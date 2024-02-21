StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE NAVB opened at $0.04 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 264.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

