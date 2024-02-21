StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

HMST stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $261.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 167.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

