StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Shares of CPE opened at $32.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.