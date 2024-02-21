StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SPCB opened at $0.18 on Friday. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SuperCom by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

