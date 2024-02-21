StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 9.9 %

JAGX opened at $0.07 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jaguar Health by 141.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.