StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANSS. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at ANSYS

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $332.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,329,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after acquiring an additional 491,935 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,144,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

