StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRGFree Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Airgain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airgain by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Get Free Report

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

