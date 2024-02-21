StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

Get Airgain alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Airgain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airgain by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.