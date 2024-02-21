Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 21st (ABCL, ABR, AC, AEM, ALLE, AMPL, AMRK, AMTX, ATI, AWI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 21st:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.50 to $13.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC)

had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target cut by TD Securities to C$62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $121.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $41.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $131.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $111.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $123.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $110.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $32.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $150.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 635 ($8.00) to GBX 695 ($8.75). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $330.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $222.00 to $370.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $274.00 to $358.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $90.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $85.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $84.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $49.00 to $44.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $133.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,200 ($15.11) to GBX 1,100 ($13.85). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $60.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $64.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $333.00 to $415.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $370.00 to $390.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $387.00 to $386.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $80.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $86.00 to $82.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $87.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $134.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $168.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $97.00 to $88.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $72.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $199.00 to $236.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $109.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $10.50 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $98.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $89.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $87.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $164.00 to $166.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $283.00 to $334.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.75 to $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $6.50. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $274.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $363.00 to $337.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $378.00 to $327.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $345.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $365.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $330.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $405.00 to $350.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $400.00 to $350.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $310.00 to $305.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $73.00 to $87.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $6.50 to $5.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $34.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $26.00 to $32.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $83.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $93.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $107.00 to $97.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $77.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $77.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $13.50. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $265.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $34.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $125.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $43.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $52.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $113.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $190.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

