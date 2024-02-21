Stifel Nicolaus Trims AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Target Price to $17.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 220.15% from the company’s previous close.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $30,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

