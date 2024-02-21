Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $85.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34. Workiva has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

About Workiva

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 354,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 397,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,310 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 379,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

