Stifel Nicolaus Cuts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $80.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IFF. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 8.6 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 455.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.