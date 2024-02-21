STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Decreased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in STERIS were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $229.31 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.28.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.